Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,540 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $17,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OSCR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
