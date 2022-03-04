Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,540 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $17,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSCR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.