Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 900.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 557,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,794. Osiris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

