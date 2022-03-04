Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $869,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

