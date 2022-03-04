Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $869,800.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00.
Shares of OM stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
