P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $64.48

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $68.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $761.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
