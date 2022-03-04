P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $64.48

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $68.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $761.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

