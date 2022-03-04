Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to post $190.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 253,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,582. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

