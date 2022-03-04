Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,196,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

PKG stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

