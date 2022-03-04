Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

