Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $573.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average is $502.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

