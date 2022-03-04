Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $236.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

