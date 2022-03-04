Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

