Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the January 31st total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,781. The company has a market cap of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCYG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.