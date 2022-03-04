Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PASG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

