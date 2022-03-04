Patrick Harrison Carroll Sells 86,820 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.17. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

