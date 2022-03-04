Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,388,000 after acquiring an additional 334,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $123.52 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

