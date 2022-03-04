Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.