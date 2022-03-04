Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $145.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.