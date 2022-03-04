Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 266,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,511.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 60,514 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $67.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

