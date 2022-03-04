Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $839.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $957.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

