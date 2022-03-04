Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 7,340 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,770,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.