Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

