Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,473,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $342.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.80 and a 200 day moving average of $375.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

