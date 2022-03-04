Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,176. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

