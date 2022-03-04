Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

PDCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 39,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,176. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

