Paul Liberman Sells 279,102 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.