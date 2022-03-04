Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Strong Earnings

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 42,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 891,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.
PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.
About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
