Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Strong Earnings

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 42,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 891,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Paya by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

