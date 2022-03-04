PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $548.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.38), with a volume of 126234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.54).

A number of brokerages have commented on PAY. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.00) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.00) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 645.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.63.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.