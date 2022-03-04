Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 61,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 12,133 call options.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.