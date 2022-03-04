Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 630

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.48) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pearson to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 699 ($9.38).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 625 ($8.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 655.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

