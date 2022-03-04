Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 740 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 459,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

