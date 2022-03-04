Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,140. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

