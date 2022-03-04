Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

