Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -824.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

