Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 1,589,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

