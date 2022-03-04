Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 5,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,655 shares of company stock worth $727,691. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

