Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

WOOF opened at $18.02 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

