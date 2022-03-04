Peter Mccann Sells 6,650 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Civeo stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.