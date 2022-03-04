Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.04) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.19).

PETS stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.60 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

