Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,414,350. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,397.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 204,917 shares worth $2,056,403.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

