Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,294,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,386,000 after buying an additional 1,026,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.