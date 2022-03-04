Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,294,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 636,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The company has a market cap of $270.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

