PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells $106,950.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PGTI stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.49.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
