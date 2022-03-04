Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PIAGF stock traded up 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Piaggio & C has a 12-month low of 2.70 and a 12-month high of 4.30.

Get Piaggio & C alerts:

Piaggio & C Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.