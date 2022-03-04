Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PIAGF stock traded up 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Piaggio & C has a 12-month low of 2.70 and a 12-month high of 4.30.
Piaggio & C Company Profile (Get Rating)
