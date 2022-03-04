Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Cut by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $14,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

