Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $99,951.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $517,452 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.