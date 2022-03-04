PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.44

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 1180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

