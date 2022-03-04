Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,478.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2,478.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,179,495 coins and its circulating supply is 434,919,059 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

