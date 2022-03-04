PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $923,481.71 and $894.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.79 or 0.00735325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00202501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00030956 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars.

