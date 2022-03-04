Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

PG stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $155.11. 328,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

