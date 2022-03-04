Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 174,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

