Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PAZRF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

